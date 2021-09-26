Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Aircraft Parts [Image 18 of 18]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Aircraft Parts

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    09.26.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210926-N-NY362-1013 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 26, 2021) – Logistics Specialist Seaman Logistics Edna Escoto, from Pompano Beach, Florida, assigned to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, wraps an aircraft antenna for shipping aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Aircraft Parts [Image 18 of 18], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Logistics
    7th Fleet
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    U.S. Navy
