210926-N-NY362-1013 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 26, 2021) – Logistics Specialist Seaman Logistics Edna Escoto, from Pompano Beach, Florida, assigned to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, wraps an aircraft antenna for shipping aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2021 17:11
|Photo ID:
|6857363
|VIRIN:
|210921-N-NY362-1013
|Resolution:
|5126x4300
|Size:
|905.56 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|POMPANO BEACH, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Aircraft Parts [Image 18 of 18], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
