210923-M-LE234-1147 ARABIAN GULF (Sept. 23, 2021) Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Seaman Jacore Gilford assigned to the amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27) guides a UH-1Y Venom attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), during takeoff from the Portland. Portland and the 11th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2021 Date Posted: 09.26.2021 Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), ARABIAN GULF This work, VMM-165 (Rein.) flight ops aboard USS Portland [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Alexis Flores