VMM-165 (Rein.) flight ops aboard USS Portland

210923-M-PO838-2111 ARABIAN GULF (Sept. 23, 2021) A Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), sits on the flight deck of the amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27) during routine flight operations. Portland and the 11th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz/Released)

