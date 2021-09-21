Sgt. Rokibul Hasan, a translator with 2nd Squadron, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, helps lead Afghan children into a temporary school building, Sept. 21, 2021, at Fort Bliss’ Doña Ana Complex. Fort Bliss is one of several locations housing Afghan evacuees as part of Operation Allies Welcome. The school was created to help Afghan children prepare to join the U.S. education system. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Khalan Moore, 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2021 Date Posted: 09.25.2021 19:41 Photo ID: 6857011 VIRIN: 210921-A-XG046-0004 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 10.16 MB Location: TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New school building for Afghan evacuee children as interest in learning expands [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Khalan Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.