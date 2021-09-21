Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New school building for Afghan evacuee children as interest in learning expands [Image 3 of 3]

    New school building for Afghan evacuee children as interest in learning expands

    TX, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2021

    Photo by Spc. Khalan Moore 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    Sgt. Rokibul Hasan, a translator with 2nd Squadron, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, helps lead Afghan children into a temporary school building, Sept. 21, 2021, at Fort Bliss’ Doña Ana Complex. Fort Bliss is one of several locations housing Afghan evacuees as part of Operation Allies Welcome. The school was created to help Afghan children prepare to join the U.S. education system. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Khalan Moore, 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2021
    Date Posted: 09.25.2021 19:41
    Location: TX, US
    TAGS

    fort bliss
    dod
    afghans
    usnorthcom
    afghan personnel and afghan evacuees
    operation allies welcome

