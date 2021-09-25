New school building for Afghan evacuee children as interest in learning expands

Photo By Spc. Khalan Moore | Afghan children participate during a lesson at the new school building, Sept. 25,...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Khalan Moore | Afghan children participate during a lesson at the new school building, Sept. 25, 2021, at Fort Bliss’ Doña Ana Complex in New Mexico. After increasing interest in education from parents and children, a location was designated as a school to host dozens of students. Fort Bliss is one of several locations hosting Afghan evacuees as part of Operation Allies Welcome. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Khalan Moore, 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element) see less | View Image Page

FORT BLISS, Texas - Provisional school environments for Afghan evacuee women and children on Fort Bliss’ Dona Ana Complex in New Mexico have grown so much that a dedicated space was created for eager learners.



“After finding out children were just walking around and playing, we decided to sit down with them and do something productive,” said Sgt. Rokibul Hasan, a translator with 2nd Squadron, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.



A small, outdoor school was originally created for Afghan evacuee children to help them adjust and prepare for the U.S. school system, but with a growing population and even higher interest in learning, the previous arrangement was not going to work.



“We started with nine kids and everyday we started to add more,” said Sgt. Hasan. “When we got about 100 kids together we didn't have enough space and we didn't have enough equipment.”



After realizing the location for their school needed some improvement, translators asked the chain of command for more adequate space and were granted a small building.



In a short amount of time, the school outgrew that location and they were given a large tent that can hold dozens of students.



“Now we have a big tent, a bigger classroom setup so we don't have to worry when the weather is bad,” said Hasan. “Since we have a dedicated location, they know where the school is located.

We don't have to go door to door or tell people to send their kids, they already know.”



Having a building for the school helped solve many problems, including safety from weather concerns and confusion of the location.



“When we were outside some children saw it as a playground, but now they feel like they are actually coming to a school house,” said Hasan.



Each day the students line up outside the school with smiles on their faces ready to learn. They tell the translators they are excited to prepare themselves for their lives after they leave Doña Ana Complex.



“I'm really happy we are helping these children”, said Hasan. “They are coming here on time, motivated to learn. There is a big difference from day one to now. They try their best to talk to us in English instead of their native languages. It makes us really proud that we are making a difference.”





