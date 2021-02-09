Maintainers from the 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron work on an elevator of a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft Sept. 2, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Airmen from the 8th EAMS have numerous responsibilities, ranging from aircraft maintenance to creating passenger manifests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2021 09:43
|Photo ID:
|6856677
|VIRIN:
|210902-F-AL900-1070
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|12.6 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 8EAMS maintain C-17 fleet [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT