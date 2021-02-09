Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8EAMS maintain C-17 fleet [Image 2 of 2]

    8EAMS maintain C-17 fleet

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    09.02.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Coger 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Maintainers from the 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron work on an elevator of a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft Sept. 2, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Airmen from the 8th EAMS have numerous responsibilities, ranging from aircraft maintenance to creating passenger manifests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.25.2021 09:43
    Photo ID: 6856677
    VIRIN: 210902-F-AL900-1070
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 12.6 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8EAMS maintain C-17 fleet [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    8EAMS maintain C-17 fleet
    8EAMS maintain C-17 fleet

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17
    CENTCOM
    Maintenance
    521st Air Mobility Operations Wing
    8EAMS
    521AMOW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT