Maintainers from the 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron work on a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft Sept. 2, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The C-17 is capable of executing a number of different airlift missions from transporting troops to delivering cargo throughout the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2021 09:43
|Photo ID:
|6856676
|VIRIN:
|210902-F-AL900-1041
|Resolution:
|5424x3609
|Size:
|9.25 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 8EAMS maintain C-17 fleet [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
