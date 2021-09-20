Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CGC Kimball, Japanese Navy training vessel conduct at-sea exercise near Dutch Harbor, Alaska [Image 1 of 3]

    CGC Kimball, Japanese Navy training vessel conduct at-sea exercise near Dutch Harbor, Alaska

    JUNEAU, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    The Coast Guard Cutter Kimball’s crew lines the rails in anticipation of rendering honors to the Japan Navy Training Vessel Kashima during an at-sea exercise near Dutch Harbor, Alaska, Sept. 20, 2021.

    The Kashima is one of four training ships that belong to the Japanese Military Special Defense Forces.

    U.S. Coast Guard photo.

    Date Taken: 09.20.2021
    Date Posted: 09.25.2021 01:37
    Location: JUNEAU, AK, US 
    CGC Kimball, Japanese Navy training vessel conduct at-sea exercise near Dutch Harbor, Alaska

