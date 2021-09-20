The Coast Guard Cutter Kimball’s crew lines the rails in anticipation of rendering honors to the Japan Navy Training Vessel Kashima during an at-sea exercise near Dutch Harbor, Alaska, Sept. 20, 2021.
The Kashima is one of four training ships that belong to the Japanese Military Special Defense Forces.
U.S. Coast Guard photo.
CGC Kimball, Japanese Navy training vessel conduct at-sea exercise near Dutch Harbor, Alaska
