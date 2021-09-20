CGC Kimball, Japanese Navy training vessel conduct at-sea exercise near Dutch Harbor, Alaska

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kimball and the Japan Naval Training Vessel Kashima transit together during a maritime exercise near Dutch Harbor, Alaska, on Sept. 20, 2021.
Over the past year, the United States and Japan have increasingly strengthened their relationship in the maritime domain through the shared mission set of the Japanese Military Special Defense Forces and the U.S. Coast Guard.
U.S. Coast Guard photo.
