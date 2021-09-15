USS Essex LCAC Operations

210915-M-OY155-1027 ARABIAN SEA (Sept. 15, 2021) Navy Boatswains Mate 2nd Class Nathaniel Frith, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), observes well deck operations aboard Essex. Essex and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey/Released)

