    USS Essex LCAC Operations [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Essex LCAC Operations

    ARABIAN GULF

    09.15.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    210915-M-OY155-1104 ARABIAN SEA (Sept. 15, 2021) Navy Boatswains Mate 1st Class Ronesha Goodrun, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), guides a landing craft, air cushion during well deck operations aboard Essex. Essex and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 22:46
    Photo ID: 6856534
    VIRIN: 210915-M-OY155-1104
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    LCAC
    CENTCOM
    MARCENT
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    TF 51/5

