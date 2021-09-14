Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th MEU ACE conducts routine flight operations [Image 5 of 5]

    11th MEU ACE conducts routine flight operations

    ARABIAN GULF

    09.14.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    210914-M-ET529-1041 INDIAN OCEAN (Sept. 14, 2021) A Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier attached to Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 214, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepares for takeoff from the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex and the 11th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 22:37
    Photo ID: 6856531
    VIRIN: 210914-M-ET529-1041
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.71 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU ACE conducts routine flight operations [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    MARCENT
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    Aviation Combat Element
    TF 51/5

