11th MEU ACE conducts routine flight operations

210913-M-ET529-1126 INDIAN OCEAN (Sept. 14, 2021) A Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier assigned to Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 214, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepares to land aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex and the 11th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio/Released)

Date Taken: 09.14.2021 Date Posted: 09.24.2021 Location: ARABIAN GULF