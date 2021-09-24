U.S. Navy Band performing in Savannah Jazz Festival

210924-N-IQ389-1020 SAVANNAH, Ga. (Sept. 24, 2021) Senior Chief Musician Luis Hernandez performs during a master class in support of the Savannah Jazz Festival.(U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Matthew Gagliardo/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 21:01
|Photo ID:
|6856507
|VIRIN:
|210924-N-IQ389-1190
|Resolution:
|5918x3959
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
