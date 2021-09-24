Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Band performing in Savannah Jazz Festival [Image 2 of 5]

    U.S. Navy Band performing in Savannah Jazz Festival

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matt Gagliardo 

    U.S. Navy Band

    210924-N-IQ389-1020 SAVANNAH, Ga. (Sept. 24, 2021) Chief Musician Shawn Purcell performs during a master class in support of the Savannah Jazz Festival.(U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Matthew Gagliardo/Released)

    TAGS

    Jazz Band
    U.S. Navy Band
    Jazz Festival
    Master Class
    Commodres

