Date Taken: 09.24.2021 Date Posted: 09.24.2021 21:01 Photo ID: 6856506 VIRIN: 210924-N-IQ389-1068 Resolution: 6048x3821 Size: 1.12 MB Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S. Navy Band performing in Savannah Jazz Festival [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Matt Gagliardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.