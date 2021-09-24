Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice Adm. Poulin Meets With Hurricane Ida Responders [Image 2 of 2]

    Vice Adm. Poulin Meets With Hurricane Ida Responders

    HOUMA, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Rachel Polish 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Vice Adm. Steven Poulin, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area, is briefed by Capt. Jerrel "Wade" Russell, Incident Commander for the Hurricane Ida Houma Zone Incident Command Post, at Camp Equity in Houma, Louisiana, Sept. 24, 2021. Camp Equity is the Coast Guard’s Forward Operating Base for crews deployed to Southeastern Louisiana, supporting marine transportation system recovery operations, facilitating salvage and marine environmental response efforts, and identifying hazards in waterways for safe maritime transit. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Rachel Polish)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 20:52
    Location: HOUMA, LA, US 
    This work, Vice Adm. Poulin Meets With Hurricane Ida Responders [Image 2 of 2], by SCPO Rachel Polish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    uscg
    Hurricane Ida
    storm21
    uscgida

