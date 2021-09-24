Vice Adm. Poulin Meets With Hurricane Ida Responders

Vice Adm. Steven Poulin, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area, is briefed by Capt. Jerrel "Wade" Russell, Incident Commander for the Hurricane Ida Houma Zone Incident Command Post, at Camp Equity in Houma, Louisiana, Sept. 24, 2021. Camp Equity is the Coast Guard’s Forward Operating Base for crews deployed to Southeastern Louisiana, supporting marine transportation system recovery operations, facilitating salvage and marine environmental response efforts, and identifying hazards in waterways for safe maritime transit. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Rachel Polish)

