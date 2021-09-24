Vice Adm. Poulin Meets With Coast Guard Families Impacted by Ida

Vice Adm. Steven Poulin, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area, addresses a question from Petty Officer 1st Class Jenna Gros, based at Coast Guard Station Grand Isle, at an outreach and support meeting for Coast Guard members and their families impacted by Hurricane Ida at U.S. Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Houma, Louisiana, Sept. 24, 2021. Many Coast Guard families living in Southeast Louisiana have been displaced from their homes following Hurricane Ida’s landfall on Aug. 29, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Rachel Polish)

