    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vice Adm. Poulin Meets With Coast Guard Families Impacted by Ida [Image 1 of 2]

    Vice Adm. Poulin Meets With Coast Guard Families Impacted by Ida

    HOUMA, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Rachel Polish 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Vice Adm. Steven Poulin, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area, addresses a question from Petty Officer 1st Class Jenna Gros, based at Coast Guard Station Grand Isle, at an outreach and support meeting for Coast Guard members and their families impacted by Hurricane Ida at U.S. Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Houma, Louisiana, Sept. 24, 2021. Many Coast Guard families living in Southeast Louisiana have been displaced from their homes following Hurricane Ida’s landfall on Aug. 29, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Rachel Polish)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 20:52
    Photo ID: 6856497
    VIRIN: 210924-G-ZU774-004
    Resolution: 3231x2307
    Size: 454.1 KB
    Location: HOUMA, LA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice Adm. Poulin Meets With Coast Guard Families Impacted by Ida [Image 2 of 2], by SCPO Rachel Polish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vice Adm. Poulin Meets With Coast Guard Families Impacted by Ida
    Vice Adm. Poulin Meets With Hurricane Ida Responders

    TAGS

    USCG
    Hurricane Ida
    Coast Guard
    storm21
    uscgida

