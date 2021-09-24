New Jersey Air Guard serves at Stand Down

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Bemesderfer, an Aerospace Medical Technician with the 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, prepares a flu shot at the Sgt. 1st Class Robert H. Yancey Sr. Stand Down at the National Guard Armory in Cherry Hill, N.J., Sept. 27, 2019. At the Stand Down, co-hosted by the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and Stand Down of South Jersey, 82 veterans were provided access to healthcare, mental health screening, substance abuse counseling, social services, legal services, religious counseling, and winter clothing. Since 1996, the South Jersey Stand Down has served as a catalyst that enables homeless and at-risk veterans to re-enter mainstream society. Stand Downs are a nationwide, grass roots, community-based intervention programs to help veterans’ battle life on the streets. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

Date Taken: 09.24.2021 Location: CHERRY HILL, NJ, US