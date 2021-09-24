Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Jersey Air Guard serves at Stand Down [Image 21 of 26]

    New Jersey Air Guard serves at Stand Down

    CHERRY HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Taylor Trani, an Aerospace Medical Technician with the 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, puts an adhesive bandage on a veteran at the Sgt. 1st Class Robert H. Yancey Sr. Stand Down at the National Guard Armory in Cherry Hill, N.J., Sept. 27, 2019. At the Stand Down, co-hosted by the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and Stand Down of South Jersey, 82 veterans were provided access to healthcare, mental health screening, substance abuse counseling, social services, legal services, religious counseling, and winter clothing. Since 1996, the South Jersey Stand Down has served as a catalyst that enables homeless and at-risk veterans to re-enter mainstream society. Stand Downs are a nationwide, grass roots, community-based intervention programs to help veterans’ battle life on the streets. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 20:50
    Photo ID: 6856491
    VIRIN: 210924-Z-AL508-1173
    Resolution: 4886x3257
    Size: 6.65 MB
    Location: CHERRY HILL, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Jersey Air Guard serves at Stand Down [Image 26 of 26], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

