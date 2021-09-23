Coast Guard Cutter Forrest Rednour crewmembers conduct drug offload in San Diego

A crew member from the Coast Guard Forrest Rednour holds seized contraband during a drug offload in San Diego, Sept. 24, 2021. The drugs, worth an estimated $96 million, were seized in the Eastern Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico. U.S.Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Adam Stanton.
