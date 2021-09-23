A crew member from the Coast Guard Forrest Rednour holds seized contraband during a drug offload in San Diego, Sept. 24, 2021. The drugs, worth an estimated $96 million, were seized in the Eastern Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico. U.S.Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Adam Stanton.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2021 Date Posted: 09.24.2021 17:42 Photo ID: 6856269 VIRIN: 210923-G-XX113-578 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.86 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Cutter Forrest Rednour crewmembers conduct drug offload in San Diego [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Adam Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.