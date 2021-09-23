Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Forrest Rednour crewmembers conduct drug offload in San Diego [Image 2 of 4]

    Coast Guard Cutter Forrest Rednour crewmembers conduct drug offload in San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Adam Stanton  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET San Diego

    A pile of seized drugs, estimated to be $96 million, is transfered off the Coast Guard Cutter Forest Rednour in San Diego, Sept. 24, 2021. The seizure and bullet-ridden boat engine cover were processed and transferred to federal authorities. U.S.Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Adam Stanton.

    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    San Diego
    drugs
    Cocaine
    Drug offload
    East Pac

