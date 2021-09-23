A pile of seized drugs, estimated to be $96 million, is transfered off the Coast Guard Cutter Forest Rednour in San Diego, Sept. 24, 2021. The seizure and bullet-ridden boat engine cover were processed and transferred to federal authorities. U.S.Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Adam Stanton.
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 17:42
|Photo ID:
|6856267
|VIRIN:
|210923-G-XX113-710
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.99 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Forrest Rednour crewmembers conduct drug offload in San Diego [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Adam Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
