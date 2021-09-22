Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Modernizing airframe, divesting [Image 2 of 3]

    Modernizing airframe, divesting

    UNITED STATES

    09.22.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brett Prothe, Air Mobility Command refueling career field functional manager, talks with an Airman Sept. 22, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base California. Prothe’s visit to Travis AFB, Sept. 21 – 24, relayed information to Airmen about the divestment plan of the KC-10 Extender and the personnel who man the aircraft. As the KC-46A Pegasus increases at Travis AFB beginning August 2023, manning will be altered to fit the needs of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 17:36
    Photo ID: 6856256
    VIRIN: 210922-F-NP696-1045
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.46 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Modernizing airframe, divesting [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Jonathon Carnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Modernizing airframe, divesting
    Modernizing airframe, divesting
    Modernizing airframe, divesting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Modernizing airframe, divesting

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    pilot
    Personnel
    KC-10 Extender
    Aviation
    Flight Engineer
    Boom Operator
    KC-46A Pegasus

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT