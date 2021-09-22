Modernizing airframe, divesting

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brett Prothe, Air Mobility Command refueling career field functional manager, talks with aircrew from the 6th and 9th Air Refueling Squadrons Sept. 22, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base California. Prothe’s visit to Travis AFB, Sept. 21 – 24, relayed information to Airmen about the divestment plan of the KC-10 Extender and the personnel who man the aircraft. As the KC-46A Pegasus increases at Travis AFB beginning August 2023, manning will be altered to fit the needs of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)

Date Taken: 09.22.2021