    104FW hosts The Wediko School for tour [Image 2 of 2]

    104FW hosts The Wediko School for tour

    WESTFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Randall Burlingame 

    104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Dan Tourtellotte, 104th Maintenance Group crew chief, speaks to students from the Wediko School during a base tour Sept. 24, 2021, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. Base tours give members of the public the chance to see what Airmen at the 104FW do to serve their state and nation on a daily basis. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Randy Burlingame)

    VIRIN: 210924-Z-WF052-0016
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 104FW hosts The Wediko School for tour [Image 2 of 2], by Randall Burlingame, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    104FW hosts The Wediko School for tour

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    Massachusetts Air National Guard
    104th Fighter Wing
    Barnes Air National Guard Base
    Barnestormer

