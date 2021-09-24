Capt. Alex 'Rhino' Nielsen, 104th Fighter Wing pilot, speaks to students from The Wediko School during a base tour Sept. 24, 2021, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. Base tours give members of the public the chance to see what Airmen at the 104FW do to serve their state and nation on a daily basis. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Randy Burlingame)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2021 Date Posted: 09.24.2021 15:30 Photo ID: 6855973 VIRIN: 210924-Z-WF052-0010 Resolution: 6675x4768 Size: 7.26 MB Location: WESTFIELD, MA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 104FW hosts The Wediko School for tour [Image 2 of 2], by Randall Burlingame, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.