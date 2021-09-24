Last C-130H departs Kentucky Air Guard

The last of eight C-130 H-model aircraft departs the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 24, 2021, as the 123rd Airlift Wing prepares to convert to the C-130J Super Hercules. The unit is slated to begin receiving the most modern variant of the venerable transport plane on Nov. 6. In the meantime, the departing H-models — which the Kentucky Air Guard has flown since 1992 — are being transferred to the Delaware Air National Guard. Tail number 11233 has logged 9,967 hours of flight time all over the world, supporting every kind of mission from humanitarian airlift to combat resupply operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Horton)

