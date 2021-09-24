Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Last C-130H departs Kentucky Air Guard

    Last C-130H departs Kentucky Air Guard

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Horton 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen gather on the flight line as the last of eight C-130 H-model aircraft departs the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 24, 2021. The 123rd Airlift Wing will soon transition to the C-130J Super Hercules, the most modern variant of the venerable transport plane. In the meantime, the departing H-models — which the Kentucky Air Guard has flown since 1992 — are being transferred to the Delaware Air National Guard. Tail number 11233 has logged 9,967 hours of flight time all over the world in support of such missions as Operation Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Horton)

