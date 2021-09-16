Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    La. Guardsman from Honduras shares career highlights [Image 2 of 2]

    La. Guardsman from Honduras shares career highlights

    LAFITTE, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Toby Valadie 

    Louisiana National Guard

    Staff Sgt. Jose Flores, a Louisiana National Guardsman assigned to the 2225th Multi Role Bridge Company, 205th Engineer Battalion, 225th Engineer Brigade, stands in front of an Improved Ribbon Bridge his unit built in Lafitte, Louisiana, after Hurricane Ida devastated coastal Louisiana, Sept. 16, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. LaDarius Daniels)

    Louisiana National Guard
    Hispanic Heritage Month
    Hurricane Ida
    National Guard
    GeauxGuard
    Protect What Matters

