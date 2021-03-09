Louisiana National Guardsmen assigned to the 2225th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 225th Engineer Brigade push a section of the Improved Ribbon Bridge, Laffite, Louisiana, Sept. 3, 2021. The engineers built a temporary bridge to Barataria after the only bridge to the community was destroyed during Hurricane Ida. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. David Kirtland)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 15:12
|Photo ID:
|6855941
|VIRIN:
|210903-Z-NG364-0068
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|254.41 KB
|Location:
|LAFITTE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, La. Guardsman from Honduras shares career highlights [Image 2 of 2], by SSG David Kirtland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
La. Guardsman from Honduras shares career highlights
LEAVE A COMMENT