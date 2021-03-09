La. Guardsman from Honduras shares career highlights

Louisiana National Guardsmen assigned to the 2225th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 225th Engineer Brigade push a section of the Improved Ribbon Bridge, Laffite, Louisiana, Sept. 3, 2021. The engineers built a temporary bridge to Barataria after the only bridge to the community was destroyed during Hurricane Ida. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. David Kirtland)

