    How do you bounce back? USACAPOC(A) Strong Bonds Spiritual Fitness and Moral Leadership event [Image 4 of 4]

    How do you bounce back? USACAPOC(A) Strong Bonds Spiritual Fitness and Moral Leadership event

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Lisa Litchfield 

    U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Reserve Chaplain (Maj.) Enrique R. Wiggins, assigned to the U.S. Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) leads Soldiers to conceptualize the meaning of resiliency using demonstrations of objects’ ability to bounce back or not bounce back based on different outcomes caused by their elasticity. 119 Soldiers attended the USACAPOC(A) Strong Bonds Spiritual Fitness and Moral Leadership event, Aug. 29, 2021, Fort Bragg, N.C.

