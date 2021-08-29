How do you bounce back? USACAPOC(A) Strong Bonds Spiritual Fitness and Moral Leadership event

U.S. Army Reserve Chaplain (Maj.) Enrique R. Wiggins, assigned to the U.S. Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) leads Soldiers to conceptualize the meaning of resiliency using demonstrations of objects’ ability to bounce back or not bounce back based on different outcomes caused by their elasticity. 119 Soldiers attended the USACAPOC(A) Strong Bonds Spiritual Fitness and Moral Leadership event, Aug. 29, 2021, Fort Bragg, N.C.

