U.S. Navy Third Class Damage Controlman Kameryn Fox, from Seymour, Tennessee, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), takes inventory of a plug kit aboard the ship, in Newport News, Virginia, Sep. 24, 2021. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jesus Aguiar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2021 Date Posted: 09.24.2021 11:07 Photo ID: 6855517 VIRIN: 210924-N-UE367-3003 Resolution: 4181x2783 Size: 841.61 KB Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PLug kit [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.