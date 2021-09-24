Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PLug kit [Image 2 of 2]

    PLug kit

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    U.S. Navy Third Class Damage Controlman Kameryn Fox, from Seymour, Tennessee, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), takes inventory of a plug kit aboard the ship, in Newport News, Virginia, Sep. 24, 2021. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jesus Aguiar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Heavy line
    TAGS

    CVN 74
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH

