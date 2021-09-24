Heavy line

Newport News Shipyard contractors Christopher Cook, right, from Newport News, Virginia and Brandon Wilks, from Newport News, Virginia, set lines for heavy equipment hauling aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Newport News, Virginia, Sep. 24, 2021. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back

in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jesus Aguiar)

Date Taken: 09.24.2021