    Heavy line [Image 1 of 2]

    Heavy line

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daniel Tillie 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    Newport News Shipyard contractors Christopher Cook, right, from Newport News, Virginia and Brandon Wilks, from Newport News, Virginia, set lines for heavy equipment hauling aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Newport News, Virginia, Sep. 24, 2021. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back
    in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jesus Aguiar)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 11:07
    Photo ID: 6855516
    VIRIN: 210924-N-UE367-2002
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 949.19 KB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Heavy line [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Daniel Tillie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Heavy line
    PLug kit

    TAGS

    CVN 74
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH

