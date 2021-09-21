USS Billings Sailors and Embarked Coast Guard Det Conduct RHIB Operations

210921-N-KY668-1173

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Sept. 21, 2021) – U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET) 404, and Sailors assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), conduct rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) operations in the Caribbean Sea, Sept. 21, 2021. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin G. Collins/Released)

CARIBBEAN SEA