USS Billings Sailors and Embarked Coast Guard Det Pull Alongside RFA Wave Knight During RHIB Ops

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Sept. 21, 2021) – U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET) 404, and Sailors assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), pull alongside the Royal Fleet Auxiliary Wave-class fast fleet tanker RFA Wave Knight (A 389) while conducting rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) operations in the Caribbean Sea, Sept. 21, 2021. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin G. Collins/Released)

