Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Daniel Vallsperez, from Worcester, Massachusetts, operates the starboard windlass in support of the Newport News Shipyard anchor assessment, aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Newport News, Virginia, Sept. 23 2021. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Julia Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2021 Date Posted: 09.24.2021 08:21 Photo ID: 6855380 VIRIN: 210923-N-NM882-1012 Resolution: 5784x3860 Size: 14.22 MB Location: VA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, anchor assessment [Image 6 of 6], by SN Julia Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.