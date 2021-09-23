Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    anchor assessment [Image 4 of 6]

    anchor assessment

    VA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Photo by Seaman Julia Johnson 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    Newport News Shipyard contractors Matthew Stephens, left, from Sacramento, California, and Chris Hickman, from Eldersburg, Maryland, measure liquid in a tank during an anchor assessment in the windlass room aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Newport News, Virginia, Sept. 23 2021. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Julia Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 08:21
    Photo ID: 6855378
    VIRIN: 210923-N-NM882-1029
    Resolution: 6693x4467
    Size: 16.17 MB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, anchor assessment [Image 6 of 6], by SN Julia Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dental
    Sailor prepares food
    National Hispanic Heritage Month Lunch
    anchor assessment
    anchor assessment
    anchor assessment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 74
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT