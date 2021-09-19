U.S. Airmen with the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing celebrate the Air Force birthday Sept. 18, 2021, at an undisclosed location somewhere in Southwest Asia. This year marks the Air Force’s 74th year of active service and projecting air power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 07:07
|Photo ID:
|6855281
|VIRIN:
|210918-F-HV886-1093
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|29.57 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 332nd AEW celebrates 74th Air Force birthday [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
