    332nd AEW celebrates 74th Air Force birthday [Image 2 of 3]

    332nd AEW celebrates 74th Air Force birthday

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.19.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Cameron Otte 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    The U.S. Air Force Central Band performs during the Air Force birthday celebration Sept. 18, 2021, at an undisclosed location somewhere in Southwest Asia. This year marks the Air Force’s 74th year of active service and projecting air power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 07:07
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Birthday
    cake
    celebration
    74th

