Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Dark Rifles clear trenches and provide support by fire during training exercise [Image 7 of 7]

    U.S. Army Dark Rifles clear trenches and provide support by fire during training exercise

    BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, POLAND

    09.23.2021

    Photo by Spc. Osvaldo Fuentes 

    Enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup Poland

    U.S. Army Spc. Zoya Hartman with 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment, stands ready to fire at simulated targets during a training exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, September 23, 2021. The exercise tested Soldiers' ability to maneuver and work together to support others to push into trenches and begin the clearing process. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Osvaldo Fuentes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 06:11
    Photo ID: 6855253
    VIRIN: 210924-A-NQ624-1428
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 12 MB
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL
    Hometown: SEATTLE, WA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Dark Rifles clear trenches and provide support by fire during training exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Osvaldo Fuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Dark Rifles clear trenches and provide support by fire during training exercise
    U.S. Army Dark Rifles clear trenches and provide support by fire during training exercise
    U.S. Army Dark Rifles clear trenches and provide support by fire during training exercise
    U.S. Army Dark Rifles clear trenches and provide support by fire during training exercise
    U.S. Army Dark Rifles clear trenches and provide support by fire during training exercise
    U.S. Army Dark Rifles clear trenches and provide support by fire during training exercise
    U.S. Army Dark Rifles clear trenches and provide support by fire during training exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    eFP
    MNC-NE
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    WashingtonNationalGuard
    DarkRifles

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT