U.S. Army Dark Rifles clear trenches and provide support by fire during training exercise

U.S. Army Soldiers with 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment, clear a trench during a training exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, September 23, 2021. The exercise tested Soldiers' ability to maneuver and work together to support others to push into trenches and begin the clearing process. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Osvaldo Fuentes)

Date Taken: 09.23.2021 Location: BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL