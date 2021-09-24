Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From cadet to commander; Airman finds belonging in service [Image 7 of 7]

    From cadet to commander; Airman finds belonging in service

    YIGO, GUAM, GUAM

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Esteban Esquivel 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cody Chenowith, pavements and equipment journeyman assigned to the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron, poses in his Civil Air Patrol uniform (left), duty uniform (center) and Honor Guard uniform at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 24, 2021. Chenowith spends his days balancing his duites at the 36th CES, Honor Guard and re-launching the Guam CAP chapter, where he leads his team as the Andersen Flight Commander. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Tech. Sgt. Esteban Esquivel)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 01:38
    Location: YIGO, GUAM, GU
    From cadet to commander; Airman finds belonging in service

