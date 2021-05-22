Members of the Andersen Civil Air Patrol Chapter, boy scouts, and volunteers from the 36th Contingency Response Group pose for a group photo during a search and rescue training day at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 22, 2021. Emergency rescue operations is one of three major focus areas within the CAP. Senior Airman Cody Chenowith spends his days balancing his duties at the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron, base Honor Guard and re-launching the Guam CAP chapter, where he leads his team as the Andersen Flight Commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Esteban Esquivel)
From cadet to commander; Airman finds belonging in service
