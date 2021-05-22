Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From cadet to commander; Airman finds belonging in service [Image 6 of 7]

    From cadet to commander; Airman finds belonging in service

    YIGO, GUAM

    05.22.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Esteban Esquivel 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the Andersen Civil Air Patrol Chapter, boy scouts, and volunteers from the 36th Contingency Response Group pose for a group photo during a search and rescue training day at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 22, 2021. Emergency rescue operations is one of three major focus areas within the CAP. Senior Airman Cody Chenowith spends his days balancing his duties at the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron, base Honor Guard and re-launching the Guam CAP chapter, where he leads his team as the Andersen Flight Commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Esteban Esquivel)

    From cadet to commander; Airman finds belonging in service

