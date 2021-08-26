A Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey aircraft conducts nontactical airborne operations with U.S. Army Reserve and active duty paratroopers assigned to the U.S. Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) and active duty units, Sicily Drop Zone, Fort Bragg, N.C., July 26, 2021, in order to maintain mission readiness and proficiency among their paratroopers. (U.S. Army photo by Col. David S. Yuen)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2021 22:10
|Photo ID:
|6854933
|VIRIN:
|210726-A-IO181-1042
|Resolution:
|5523x4418
|Size:
|10.47 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
This work, USACAPOC(A) MV-22 JOINT AIRBORNE OP [Image 21 of 21], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
