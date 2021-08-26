Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACAPOC(A) MV-22 JOINT AIRBORNE OP [Image 10 of 21]

    USACAPOC(A) MV-22 JOINT AIRBORNE OP

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Reserve and active duty paratroopers assigned to the U.S. Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) and active duty units prepare to conduct nontactical airborne operations from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey aircraft, Sicily Drop Zone, Fort Bragg, N.C., July 26, 2021, in order to maintain mission readiness and proficiency among their paratroopers. (U.S. Army photo by Col. David S. Yuen)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 22:11
    Photo ID: 6854920
    VIRIN: 210726-A-IO181-1030
    Resolution: 7823x4400
    Size: 18.78 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACAPOC(A) MV-22 JOINT AIRBORNE OP [Image 21 of 21], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Reserve
    USACAPOC(A)
    Marine Corps
    airborne
    U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne)
    MV-22

