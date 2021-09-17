Royal Australian Navy Officer Joins the Cadre of Warfare Tactics Instructors

210917-N-FG807-1022

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Sept. 17, 2021)

Capt. Michael DeVore, chief of staff for Commander Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, presents the certificate of graduation to Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Gaisford, Royal Australian Navy (RAN), as part of Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center's (WTI) Warfare Tactics Instructor graduation ceremony Sept. 17, 2021. Gaisford graduated as an Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) WTI. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Devin Alexondra Lowe)

