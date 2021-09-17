Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Royal Australian Navy Officer Joins the Cadre of Warfare Tactics Instructors [Image 2 of 2]

    NAVAL STATION SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Devin Lowe 

    Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC)

    210917-N-FG807-1022
    SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Sept. 17, 2021)
    Capt. Michael DeVore, chief of staff for Commander Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, presents the certificate of graduation to Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Gaisford, Royal Australian Navy (RAN), as part of Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center's (WTI) Warfare Tactics Instructor graduation ceremony Sept. 17, 2021. Gaisford graduated as an Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) WTI. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Devin Alexondra Lowe)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Location: NAVAL STATION SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Surface Warfare
    Warfare Training
    Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center
    SMWDC
    Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center
    Naval Warfighting

