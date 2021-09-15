Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Royal Australian Navy Officer Joins the Cadre of Warfare Tactics Instructors [Image 1 of 2]

    Royal Australian Navy Officer Joins the Cadre of Warfare Tactics Instructors

    NAVAL STATION SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2021

    Photo by Lt. Clinton Beaird 

    Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC)

    Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Gaisford, Royal Australian Navy (RAN), graduated from Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC's) Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) Warfare Tactics Instructor (WTI) program.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 19:24
    Photo ID: 6854717
    VIRIN: 210915-N-SE292-019
    Resolution: 1500x2100
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: NAVAL STATION SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Royal Australian Navy Officer Joins the Cadre of Warfare Tactics Instructors [Image 2 of 2], by Clinton Beaird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Royal Australian Navy Officer Joins the Cadre of Warfare Tactics Instructors
    Royal Australian Navy Officer Joins the Cadre of Warfare Tactics Instructors

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Royal Australian Navy Officer Joins the Cadre of Warfare Tactics Instructors

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Royal Australian Navy
    WTI
    IAMD
    Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center
    SMWDC
    Warfare Tactics Instructor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT