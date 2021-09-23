U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Victor Rangle, a ground electronics transmission systems maintainer with Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, and a native of Medford, Oregon, unloads supplies for Upshur Village on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Sept. 23, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support of at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides the Afghans essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Tia Dufour)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2021 Date Posted: 09.23.2021 18:38 Photo ID: 6854688 VIRIN: 210923-M-KS211-0247 Resolution: 4000x2667 Size: 5.88 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, US Hometown: MEDFORD, OR, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines at TF Quantico help restock supplies [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.