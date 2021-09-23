Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks Meets with German State Secretary for Defense

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks Meets with German State Secretary for Defense

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando     

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs     

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks hosts German State Secretary for Defense Benedikt Zimmer, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Sept. 23, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 16:49
    Photo ID: 6854484
    VIRIN: 210923-D-BN624-0307
    Resolution: 4283x2850
    Size: 8.66 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks Meets with German State Secretary for Defense, by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    Deputy Defense Secretary
    Kathleen Hicks
    DSD
    Benedikt Zimmer

