The Department of Defense Joint Honor Guard participates in an honor cordon, as Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks welcomes German State Secretary for Defense to the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Sept. 23, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2021 16:48
|Photo ID:
|6854479
|VIRIN:
|210923-D-BN624-0241
|Resolution:
|5408x3598
|Size:
|11.94 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks Meets with German State Secretary for Defense [Image 12 of 12], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT